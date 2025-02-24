Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer conducts final hot pit refuel operations during BTF 25-1 at Misawa Air Base, Japan

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    02.27.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands to conduct hot pit refuel operations at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. Missions like these enhance capability and interoperability, while strengthening trust between like-minded nations to ensure the air, maritime, cyber, and space domains remain open to all nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 22:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953985
    VIRIN: 250227-F-OL684-1001
    Filename: DOD_110837477
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer conducts final hot pit refuel operations during BTF 25-1 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, by SrA Brittany Kenney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Misawa Air Base
    Global Strike Command
    Hot Pit Refuel
    INDOPACOM
    BTF 25-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download