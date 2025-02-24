The 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron B-1B Lancer conducts final hot pit refuel operations during BTF 25-1 at Misawa Air Base, Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands to conduct hot pit refuel operations at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Feb. 27, 2025. Missions like these enhance capability and interoperability, while strengthening trust between like-minded nations to ensure the air, maritime, cyber, and space domains remain open to all nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brittany Kenney)