    Maj. Gen. John Pippy promotion, oath of office, and assumption of command ceremony

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. John R. Pippy was promoted to the rank of major general and assumed command of the Pennsylvania National Guard during a ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pa. Feb. 28, 2025. Gov. Josh Shapiro administered the oath of office, officializing Pippy's appointment as the 55th adjutant general of Pennsylvania.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 19:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953978
    VIRIN: 250228-Z-A3544-1002
    Filename: DOD_110837176
    Length: 00:56:46
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

