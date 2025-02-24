Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Sean Parnell Weekly SITREP Update

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Video by Chad McNeeley and Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Sean Parnell provides his inaugural weekly SITREP update.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 18:10
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 953977
    VIRIN: 250227-D-TT977-1001
    Filename: DOD_110837159
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs, Sean Parnell Weekly SITREP Update, by Chad McNeeley and SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Parnell
    ATSDPA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download