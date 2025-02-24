Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Training with eight-bladed C130H

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell 

    139th Airlift Wing

    The 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, teams up with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, to train on their eight-bladed C130H3 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Feb. 28, 2025. The H3 model features upgrades in the avionics and cockpit systems. (Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 16:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953975
    VIRIN: 250228-F-SP486-1242
    Filename: DOD_110837019
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: ST. JOSEPH, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Training with eight-bladed C130H, by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    joint training
    ANG
    c130
    MOANG
    139AW
    182AW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download