Training with eight-bladed C130H

The 139th Airlift Wing, Missouri Air National Guard, teams up with the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois National Guard, to train on their eight-bladed C130H3 at Rosecrans Air National Guard Base, St. Joseph, Missouri, Feb. 28, 2025. The H3 model features upgrades in the avionics and cockpit systems. (Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Audrey Chappell)
