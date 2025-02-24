Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    How to add your spouse to ADHOC tutorial

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Bryson Sherard 

    509th Bomb Wing

    This is a video explaining how to add your spouse to receive ADHOC notifications. ADHOC is a mass notification system. (U.S. Air Force video by Bryson Sherard)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 16:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953974
    VIRIN: 250228-F-JY895-1001
    Filename: DOD_110837018
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MISSOURI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, How to add your spouse to ADHOC tutorial, by SrA Bryson Sherard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Whiteman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download