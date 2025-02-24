Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Medevac

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew conducts a medevac for a cruise ship passenger offshore the Island of Hawaii Feb. 27, 2025. The Coast Guard received a report of a man suffering multiple strokes on a cruise ship 300 miles off the coast of Hawaii. (Coast Guard video, courtesy by Air Station Barbers Point)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 16:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953971
    VIRIN: 250227-G-G0214-1001
    Filename: DOD_110836884
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    MedEvac
    USCG
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii
    MH-65

