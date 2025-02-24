Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point Conducts Medevac

A Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew conducts a medevac for a cruise ship passenger offshore the Island of Hawaii Feb. 27, 2025. The Coast Guard received a report of a man suffering multiple strokes on a cruise ship 300 miles off the coast of Hawaii. (Coast Guard video, courtesy by Air Station Barbers Point)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 16:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953971
|VIRIN:
|250227-G-G0214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110836884
|Length:
|00:03:32
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
