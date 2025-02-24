JATIC Capability Demonstration

This demo follows the path of a senior AI T&E engineer persona as they use a series of custom T&E dashboards built with JATIC tools to test both vendor-provided and government-developed object detection and image classification models against operationally realistic image data.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 15:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|953967
|VIRIN:
|250228-D-WV588-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110836832
|Length:
|00:38:06
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
