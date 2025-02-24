Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Ruiz visits Marines at southern border wall

    SAN YSIDRO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, speaks with Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force at the southern border wall near San Ysidro, California, Feb. 24, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security with the emplacement of physical barriers to add additional security that will curtail illegal border crossings. (U.S. Marine Corps video by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)

