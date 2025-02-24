U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Carlos A. Ruiz, the sergeant major of the Marine Corps, speaks with Marines with I Marine Expeditionary Force at the southern border wall near San Ysidro, California, Feb. 24, 2025. U.S. Northern Command is working together with the Department of Homeland Security with the emplacement of physical barriers to add additional security that will curtail illegal border crossings. (U.S. Marine Corps video by GySgt Jordan E. Gilbert)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 15:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953959
|VIRIN:
|250224-M-RB959-4208
|Filename:
|DOD_110836725
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|SAN YSIDRO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Maj. Ruiz visits Marines at southern border wall, by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.