    Fairchild NDI Filling in the Cracks

    FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Nondestructive specialists use a range of tools and various techniques, including x-rays and ultrasound, to examine aircraft parts and equipment for flaws that may not be visible to the naked eye. Maintaining functional equipment such as aircraft supports Air Mobility Command objectives and enhances combat capabilities across all AMC mission areas so the joint force can compete, deter and win. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 15:07
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 953948
    VIRIN: 250225-F-FV598-1001
    Filename: DOD_110836584
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US

    Fairchild AFB
    KC-135
    AMC
    Readiness
    NDI
    Lethality

