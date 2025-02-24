Nondestructive specialists use a range of tools and various techniques, including x-rays and ultrasound, to examine aircraft parts and equipment for flaws that may not be visible to the naked eye. Maintaining functional equipment such as aircraft supports Air Mobility Command objectives and enhances combat capabilities across all AMC mission areas so the joint force can compete, deter and win. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 15:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|953948
|VIRIN:
|250225-F-FV598-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110836584
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AFB, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild NDI Filling in the Cracks, by A1C Matthew Arachikavitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.