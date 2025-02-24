Fairchild NDI Filling in the Cracks

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953948" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Nondestructive specialists use a range of tools and various techniques, including x-rays and ultrasound, to examine aircraft parts and equipment for flaws that may not be visible to the naked eye. Maintaining functional equipment such as aircraft supports Air Mobility Command objectives and enhances combat capabilities across all AMC mission areas so the joint force can compete, deter and win. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz)