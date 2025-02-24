920th Rescue Wing Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The mission video covers the 920th Rescue Wing vision and priorities at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. The 920th RQW is AFRC’s only CSAR wing, whose mission is to plan, lead, and conduct military rescue operations and missions to deny competitors and adversaries exploitation of isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)