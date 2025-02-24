The mission video covers the 920th Rescue Wing vision and priorities at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. The 920th RQW is AFRC’s only CSAR wing, whose mission is to plan, lead, and conduct military rescue operations and missions to deny competitors and adversaries exploitation of isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 14:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953947
|VIRIN:
|250228-F-UG813-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110836577
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 920th Rescue Wing Mission Video, by TSgt Darius Sostre-Miroir, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.