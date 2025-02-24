Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    920th Rescue Wing Mission Video

    COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir 

    920th Rescue Wing

    The mission video covers the 920th Rescue Wing vision and priorities at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida. The 920th RQW is AFRC’s only CSAR wing, whose mission is to plan, lead, and conduct military rescue operations and missions to deny competitors and adversaries exploitation of isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Darius Sostre-Miroir)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 14:19
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: COCOA BEACH, FLORIDA, US

