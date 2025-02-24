Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFRC Yellow Ribbon San Diego event: Deployment-tested couple

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2025

    Courtesy Video

    439th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Devon Foster, Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, attended the Air Force Reserve Command's Yellow Ribbon event in San Diego February 14-16, 2025, with his girlfriend Stephanie Lemoi. The couple met just two months before Foster deployed for six months.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 13:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953942
    VIRIN: 250215-F-YP434-1005
    Filename: DOD_110836472
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFRC Yellow Ribbon San Diego event: Deployment-tested couple, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    yellow ribbon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download