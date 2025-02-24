Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    41st Field Artillery Brigade conducts arctic cold water survival training during Joint Viking 25 in Norway

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    02.28.2025

    Video by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade familiarize themselves with the artic operational environment through cold water training during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 28, 2025. The training provided U.S. Soldiers with the skills to operate and maneuver efficiently in an arctic environment. As a multilateral exercise in Norway, Joint Viking 25's goal is to strengthen the U.S. Army's ability to operate with Arctic Allies and rapidly respond to a crisis in Arctic terrain. The exercise involved U.S. Soldiers, Marines and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold weather skills and cooperation with Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 13:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953939
    VIRIN: 250228-A-NR898-2447
    Filename: DOD_110836451
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: SETERMOEN, TROMS, NO
    Hometown: GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conducts arctic cold water survival training during Joint Viking 25 in Norway, by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Field training

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    V Corps
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    41FAB
    JointViking

