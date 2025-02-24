Coast Guard participates in 2025 search and rescue forum in Hampton

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and Coast Guard Station Portsmouth 45-foot response boat - medium crew conduct a search and rescue demonstration, Feb. 27, 2025, in Hampton, Virginia. The Coast Guard participated in the 19th annual Stephen Todd Dooley SAR Forum, an event that continues to strengthen regional interagency partnerships, as well as improve the life-saving processes and skills of search and rescue agencies dedicated to preserving life, property, and public safety in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard and Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 13:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953936
|VIRIN:
|250227-G-PJ308-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_110836330
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.