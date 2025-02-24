Coast Guard participates in 2025 search and rescue forum in Hampton

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953936" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and Coast Guard Station Portsmouth 45-foot response boat - medium crew conduct a search and rescue demonstration, Feb. 27, 2025, in Hampton, Virginia. The Coast Guard participated in the 19th annual Stephen Todd Dooley SAR Forum, an event that continues to strengthen regional interagency partnerships, as well as improve the life-saving processes and skills of search and rescue agencies dedicated to preserving life, property, and public safety in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard and Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)