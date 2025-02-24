Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard participates in 2025 search and rescue forum in Hampton

    HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    A Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew and Coast Guard Station Portsmouth 45-foot response boat - medium crew conduct a search and rescue demonstration, Feb. 27, 2025, in Hampton, Virginia. The Coast Guard participated in the 19th annual Stephen Todd Dooley SAR Forum, an event that continues to strengthen regional interagency partnerships, as well as improve the life-saving processes and skills of search and rescue agencies dedicated to preserving life, property, and public safety in the region. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard and Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 13:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953936
    VIRIN: 250227-G-PJ308-1012
    Filename: DOD_110836330
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: HAMPTON, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Helicopter Training
    District 5
    Hillard
    Steven Todd Dooley SAR Forum

