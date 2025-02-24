22nd MEU MAGTF INTEROP

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Interoperability Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Jan. 28 - Feb. 13, 2025. MAGTF Interop is a course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group. This course is designed to train and evaluate integrated elements of the 22nd MEU across a variety of full mission profiles in a simulated peer threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)