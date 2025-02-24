22nd MEU MAGTF INTEROP

U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Interoperability Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Jan. 28 - Feb. 13, 2025. MAGTF Interop is a course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group. This course is designed to train and evaluate integrated elements of the 22nd MEU across a variety of full mission profiles in a simulated peer threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)
