Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    22nd MEU MAGTF INTEROP

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Interoperability Exercise on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, Jan. 28 - Feb. 13, 2025. MAGTF Interop is a course conducted by Expeditionary Operations Training Group. This course is designed to train and evaluate integrated elements of the 22nd MEU across a variety of full mission profiles in a simulated peer threat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Nathan Mitchell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 12:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953932
    VIRIN: 250228-M-VB488-1001
    Filename: DOD_110836283
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 22nd MEU MAGTF INTEROP, by Sgt Nathan Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRAP
    Raid
    22 MEU
    3/6
    BLT
    MAGTF Interop

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download