Wyvern 1 Radio: February 28, 2025

On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,’ Lt. Col. Eric Hulshizer, 31st Comptroller Squadron commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Troy Campbell, 31st Comptroller Squadron senior enlisted leader, discuss the SMSgt release results, the 31st Fighter Wing annual awards ceremony, and the upcoming Key Support Liaison Symposium at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 28, 2025. Throughout the segment, Hulshizer and Campbell spoke on the outstanding accomplishments of the wing, and plans for upcoming celebrations, as well as the importance of key support liaison’s efforts to promote community engagement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)