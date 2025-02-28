Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wyvern 1 Radio: February 28, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio,’ Lt. Col. Eric Hulshizer, 31st Comptroller Squadron commander, and Senior Master Sgt. Troy Campbell, 31st Comptroller Squadron senior enlisted leader, discuss the SMSgt release results, the 31st Fighter Wing annual awards ceremony, and the upcoming Key Support Liaison Symposium at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 28, 2025. Throughout the segment, Hulshizer and Campbell spoke on the outstanding accomplishments of the wing, and plans for upcoming celebrations, as well as the importance of key support liaison’s efforts to promote community engagement. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 11:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953923
    VIRIN: 250228-F-XO977-1001
    Filename: DOD_110836185
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyvern 1 Radio: February 28, 2025, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano Air Base
    WyvernNation
    31 CPTS
    ReturnWithHonor
    Wyvern 1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download