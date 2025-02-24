41st Field Artillery Brigade Soldiers conduct Arctic water survival training with Norwegian Army during Joint Viking 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953915" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 6th Field Artillery Regiment, 41st Field Artillery Brigade conduct arctic water survival training during Exercise Joint Viking 25 in Setermoen, Norway, Feb. 28, 2025. The training involved jumping into a hole in the ice in the frozen lake in full uniform with a heavy rucksack, and getting back out without assistance. Exercise Joint Viking 25 is a multilateral training event designed to enhance the U.S. Army's ability to collaborate with Arctic allies and respond swiftly to crises in challenging terrains. The exercise involves U.S. soldiers, Marines, and personnel from Norway, the Netherlands, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and Great Britain, focusing on cold-weather skills and fostering cooperation among Allied forces. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Sar Paw)



Shot list:

00:00:05:00 Opening slate

00:00:11:14 Soldiers march to the frozen lake to conduct Arctic water survival training.

00:00:19:07 Soldiers prepare a dry clothes layout before jumping into the frozen lake.

00:00:28:02 U.S. Army Lt. Col. Benjamin Roark, the 1-6FAR Battalion Commander, prepares dry clothes before conducting Arctic water survival training.

00:00:46:23 1st Lt. Kieran Place explains the rules to the Soldiers.

00:00:53:12 A NATO winter instructor ties a rope to a Soldier's body before he jumps into the cold water.

00:01:03:10 A soldier jumps into the frozen lake.

00:01:24:05 A soldier exits the frozen lake.

END