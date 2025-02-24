Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2024 Defense Human Resources Activity’s (DHRA) National Mentoring Month Event

    UNITED STATES

    01.19.2024

    Video by Anita Tsuhako 

    Department of Defense Mentoring

    DHRA's National Mentoring Month Event featured senior leaders and fellow employees who came together for a thought-provoking roundtable discussion on the benefits of mentoring. Watch the video now and be motivated to find a mentor, become a mentor, or take your career to the next level through the power of mentoring.

    Date Taken: 01.19.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 09:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: US

    Department of Defense
    Defense Human Resources Activity
    Mentoring Month

