    2025 NAVAIR National Mentoring Month event

    UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by Anita Tsuhako 

    Department of Defense Mentoring

    NAVAIR's 2025 event recognizes the nominees and winners of NAVAIR’s annual Mentor of the Year Awards and features a conversation with Greg Pontrelli, President of Lausanne Business Solutions and a Forbes HR Council contributor. Known for his expertise in mentorship and professional development, Greg shares powerful strategies to build trust, deliver impactful feedback, and create meaningful career connections.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 09:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953905
    VIRIN: 250128-D-HS703-1725
    Filename: DOD_110835962
    Length: 01:18:51
    Location: US

    Mentoring Month

