NAVAIR's 2025 event recognizes the nominees and winners of NAVAIR’s annual Mentor of the Year Awards and features a conversation with Greg Pontrelli, President of Lausanne Business Solutions and a Forbes HR Council contributor. Known for his expertise in mentorship and professional development, Greg shares powerful strategies to build trust, deliver impactful feedback, and create meaningful career connections.
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 09:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953905
|VIRIN:
|250128-D-HS703-1725
|Filename:
|DOD_110835962
|Length:
|01:18:51
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 NAVAIR National Mentoring Month event, by Anita Tsuhako, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.