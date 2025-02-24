We’re fighting in Rumble in the Deid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953899" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen introduce themselves prior to Rumble in the Deid IV within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 26, 2025. Airmen prepared to compete in Rumble in the Deid IV, a biannual boxing competition hosted by the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, where 40 fighters will compete in 20 fights. Participants trained for over 90 days, at least three times a week, with practices ranging from one to four hours consisting of sparring, technical training and conditioning. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)