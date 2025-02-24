Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    We’re fighting in Rumble in the Deid

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.26.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Airmen introduce themselves prior to Rumble in the Deid IV within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 26, 2025. Airmen prepared to compete in Rumble in the Deid IV, a biannual boxing competition hosted by the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, where 40 fighters will compete in 20 fights. Participants trained for over 90 days, at least three times a week, with practices ranging from one to four hours consisting of sparring, technical training and conditioning. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 08:10
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

