U.S. Airmen introduce themselves prior to Rumble in the Deid IV within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 26, 2025. Airmen prepared to compete in Rumble in the Deid IV, a biannual boxing competition hosted by the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron, where 40 fighters will compete in 20 fights. Participants trained for over 90 days, at least three times a week, with practices ranging from one to four hours consisting of sparring, technical training and conditioning. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 08:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|953899
|VIRIN:
|250226-F-RX751-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110835826
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, We’re fighting in Rumble in the Deid, by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
