    BTF 25-2 in action

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses and Airmen continue executing Bomber Task Force 25-2 operations at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 25, 2025. These missions enhance interoperability with NATO Allies and partners, demonstrating global strike capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 08:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953896
    VIRIN: 250225-F-TE598-9001
    Filename: DOD_110835822
    Length: 00:00:34
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    69th EBS
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-2

