BTF 25-2 in action

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses and Airmen continue executing Bomber Task Force 25-2 operations at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 25, 2025. These missions enhance interoperability with NATO Allies and partners, demonstrating global strike capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 08:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953896
|VIRIN:
|250225-F-TE598-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110835822
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
