    5th Munitions Squadron Powers BTF 25-2 with Precision and Pride

    RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.27.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Luis Gomez 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A video highlighting the 5th Munitions Squadron’s support to Bomber Task Force 25-2 operations at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 27, 2025. The MUNS team ensures the rapid and precise assembly of munitions, providing the firepower needed to support strategic deterrence and global stability as U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses and aircrews work with Allies and partners to demonstrate the collective strength of NATO, proving NATO forces are ready and postured with combat-credible capability to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Luis Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 08:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 953892
    VIRIN: 250227-F-LQ040-8229
    PIN: 2001
    Filename: DOD_110835814
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB

    5th Bomb Wing
    MAFB
    5 MUNS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-2

