5th Munitions Squadron Powers BTF 25-2 with Precision and Pride

A video highlighting the 5th Munitions Squadron’s support to Bomber Task Force 25-2 operations at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 27, 2025. The MUNS team ensures the rapid and precise assembly of munitions, providing the firepower needed to support strategic deterrence and global stability as U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses and aircrews work with Allies and partners to demonstrate the collective strength of NATO, proving NATO forces are ready and postured with combat-credible capability to assure, deter, and defend in an increasingly complex security environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Luis Gomez)