    10th Mountain Soldiers Conduct Field Artillery Live-Fire Exercise

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.27.2025

    Video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, conduct a live-fire exercise with M777 and M119 howitzers on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 27, 2025. The exercise enhances unit readiness, precision fires capabilities, and artillery crew coordination in a field environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 09:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953891
    VIRIN: 250227-A-UV911-4928
    PIN: 124321
    Filename: DOD_110835806
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th Mountain Soldiers Conduct Field Artillery Live-Fire Exercise, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    ReadyForces
    10thMTNDIV
    TrainToWin

