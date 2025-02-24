U.S. Soldiers assigned to 5th Battalion, 25th Field Artillery Regiment, 10th Mountain Division, conduct a live-fire exercise with M777 and M119 howitzers on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 27, 2025. The exercise enhances unit readiness, precision fires capabilities, and artillery crew coordination in a field environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Carlos Marquez)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 09:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
This work, 10th Mountain Soldiers Conduct Field Artillery Live-Fire Exercise, by PFC Carlos Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
