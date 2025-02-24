U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses touch down at RAF Fairford, England, after completing a strategic mission for Bomber Task Force 25-2, Feb. 27, 2025. The deployment strengthens readiness and reinforces collective security through integration with allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 07:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953885
|VIRIN:
|250227-F-TE598-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110835761
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-52 Stratofortresses return from Bomber Task Force operations, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
