B-52 Stratofortresses launch from RAF Fairford in Bomber Task Force operations

U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses taxi and take off at RAF Fairford, England, as Airmen and support crews continue Bomber Task Force 25-2 operations, Feb. 27, 2025. These missions enhance interoperability with NATO allies and partners, demonstrating global strike capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
