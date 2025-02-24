Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-52 Stratofortresses launch from RAF Fairford in Bomber Task Force operations

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortresses taxi and take off at RAF Fairford, England, as Airmen and support crews continue Bomber Task Force 25-2 operations, Feb. 27, 2025. These missions enhance interoperability with NATO allies and partners, demonstrating global strike capabilities and readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 07:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953884
    VIRIN: 250227-F-TE598-7001
    Filename: DOD_110835758
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    69th EBS
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-2

