Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Golden hour highlights B-52H Stratofortress at RAF Fairford

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.26.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft sits on the flightline at RAF Fairford, England, as the sun sets, Feb. 26, 2025. The aircraft is deployed in support of Bomber Task Force operations, demonstrating the United States’ capability to conduct long-range strategic deterrence and training alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 06:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953883
    VIRIN: 250226-F-TE598-7001
    Filename: DOD_110835756
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Golden hour highlights B-52H Stratofortress at RAF Fairford, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Fairford
    USEUCOM
    69th EBS
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download