A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft sits on the flightline at RAF Fairford, England, as the sun sets, Feb. 26, 2025. The aircraft is deployed in support of Bomber Task Force operations, demonstrating the United States’ capability to conduct long-range strategic deterrence and training alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 06:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953883
|VIRIN:
|250226-F-TE598-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110835756
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Golden hour highlights B-52H Stratofortress at RAF Fairford, by SSgt Kristen Heller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.