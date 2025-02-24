Golden hour highlights B-52H Stratofortress at RAF Fairford

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953883" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft sits on the flightline at RAF Fairford, England, as the sun sets, Feb. 26, 2025. The aircraft is deployed in support of Bomber Task Force operations, demonstrating the United States’ capability to conduct long-range strategic deterrence and training alongside NATO allies. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Kristen Heller)