U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress arrive at RAF Fairford, England, following a sortie in support of Bomber Task Force 25-2, Feb. 27, 2025. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 06:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953882
|VIRIN:
|250227-F-UV792-7553
|Filename:
|DOD_110835719
|Length:
|00:05:21
|Location:
|FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct operations during Bomber Task Force Europe 25-2, by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.