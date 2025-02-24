69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct operations during Bomber Task Force Europe 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress touch down at RAF Fairford, England, following a sortie in support of Bomber Task Force 25-2, Feb. 27, 2025. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict.