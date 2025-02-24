Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron conduct operations during Bomber Task Force Europe 25-2

    FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.27.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Trust Tate 

    Minot Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress touch down at RAF Fairford, England, following a sortie in support of Bomber Task Force 25-2, Feb. 27, 2025. BTF missions familiarize aircrew with air bases and operations in different geographic combatant command areas of operations to enable strategic access and integration with coalition forces in an effort to deter global conflict.

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 06:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953881
    VIRIN: 250227-F-UV792-4538
    Filename: DOD_110835718
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    5th Bomb Wing
    69 EBS
    Bomber Task Force Europe
    BTF 25-2

