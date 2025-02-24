69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepares for first sortie during Bomber Task Force Europe 25-2

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare for the first sortie in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 25-2 at RAF Fairford, England, Feb.17, 2025. “Deter and Defend” is ultimately designed to ensure the NATO Alliance remains strong, Allied citizens are safe, and shared values are secure.