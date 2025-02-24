U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress assigned to the 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepare for the first sortie in support of Bomber Task Force Europe 25-2 at RAF Fairford, England, Feb.17, 2025. “Deter and Defend” is ultimately designed to ensure the NATO Alliance remains strong, Allied citizens are safe, and shared values are secure.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 05:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953877
|VIRIN:
|250217-F-UV792-5001
|Filename:
|DOD_110835671
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|FAIRFORD, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 69th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron prepares for first sortie during Bomber Task Force Europe 25-2, by A1C Trust Tate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
