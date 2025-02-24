Ukraine stands strong three years on from Russia’s full-scale invasion MASTER

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Three years after Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine – bolstered by the support of NATO Allies – remains resilient in this brutal war of aggression.

Since 24 February 2022, Ukrainian soldiers have proved their bravery, their determination and their strength to defend their country.

NATO continues to support Ukraine in its fight today, and will keep contributing to building up Ukraine’s armed forces in the long term.