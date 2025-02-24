Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukraine stands strong three years on from Russia’s full-scale invasion MASTER

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    07.02.2025

    Video by Laurence Cameron 

    Natochannel           

    Three years after Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine – bolstered by the support of NATO Allies – remains resilient in this brutal war of aggression.
    Since 24 February 2022, Ukrainian soldiers have proved their bravery, their determination and their strength to defend their country.
    NATO continues to support Ukraine in its fight today, and will keep contributing to building up Ukraine’s armed forces in the long term.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 06:37
    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Natochannel

