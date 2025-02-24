Ukraine stands strong three years on from Russia’s full-scale invasion IT

Three years after Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine – bolstered by the support of NATO Allies – remains resilient in this brutal war of aggression.
Since 24 February 2022, Ukrainian soldiers have proved their bravery, their determination and their strength to defend their country.
NATO continues to support Ukraine in its fight today, and will keep contributing to building up Ukraine’s armed forces in the long term.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 06:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|953874
|VIRIN:
|250207-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110835668
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.