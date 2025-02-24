Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Radio Around the Region - Readiness Through Allies & Partners

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.27.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Hoppe 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. European Command, and Master Sergeant Frederik Svensson, Senior Enlisted Leader, NATO Allied Air Command Swedish Element, speak with Senior Airman Dom Ingram, Radio DJ, AFN Europe, about the importance of interoperability in a joint environment.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communications 2nd Class Jack Hoppe)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 08:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 953872
    VIRIN: 250227-N-GP384-1001
    Filename: DOD_110835636
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Radio Around the Region - Readiness Through Allies & Partners, by PO2 Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sweden
    EUCOM
    AFN Europe
    Radio Around the Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download