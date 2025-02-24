Radio Around the Region - Readiness Through Allies & Partners

U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Robert Abernethy, Senior Enlisted Leader, U.S. European Command, and Master Sergeant Frederik Svensson, Senior Enlisted Leader, NATO Allied Air Command Swedish Element, speak with Senior Airman Dom Ingram, Radio DJ, AFN Europe, about the importance of interoperability in a joint environment.
