Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Europe Report

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.24.2025

    Video by Sgt. Brentan Meadows 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    In this AFN Europe Report: U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Voit, took part in a Molotov cocktail training range alongside Estonian counterparts near Camp Tapa, Estonia. Soldiers assigned to the 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment trained alongside the Finnish Jaeger Brigade during Arctic Forge 25 at Sodankyla Training Area, Finland. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brentan Meadows)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 08:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 953868
    VIRIN: 250224-A-JK895-1001
    Filename: DOD_110835628
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Report, by SGT Brentan Meadows, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Estonia
    Finland
    Task Force Voit
    Joint Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download