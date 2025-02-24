video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this AFN Europe Report: U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Voit, took part in a Molotov cocktail training range alongside Estonian counterparts near Camp Tapa, Estonia. Soldiers assigned to the 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment trained alongside the Finnish Jaeger Brigade during Arctic Forge 25 at Sodankyla Training Area, Finland. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brentan Meadows)