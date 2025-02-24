In this AFN Europe Report: U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Battalion, 321st Field Artillery Regiment, Task Force Voit, took part in a Molotov cocktail training range alongside Estonian counterparts near Camp Tapa, Estonia. Soldiers assigned to the 14th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, and 5th Squadron, 1st Cavalry Regiment trained alongside the Finnish Jaeger Brigade during Arctic Forge 25 at Sodankyla Training Area, Finland. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brentan Meadows)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 08:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|953868
|VIRIN:
|250224-A-JK895-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110835628
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Report, by SGT Brentan Meadows, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.