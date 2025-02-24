Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer returns from training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.27.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Robert Trujillo 

    28th Bomb Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to the 34th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., lands after completing a mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1 at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Feb. 27, 2025. The United States supports the vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free and open region composed of nations that adhere to the international rules-based order. (U.S. Air Force Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Robert M. Trujillo)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 02:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953861
    VIRIN: 250227-F-NA343-1161
    Filename: DOD_110835546
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer returns from training mission in support of Bomber Task Force 25-1, by TSgt Robert Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Ellsworth
    AFGSC
    INDOPACOM
    bomber task force pacific
    BTF 25-1

