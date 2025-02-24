Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOUTHERN EDGE 25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kate Bragg 

    307th Bomb Wing

    This footage captures a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 343rd Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. being prepped and inspected before taking off and flying during Exercise Southern Edge 25. The exercise enhances integration between bomber forces and Special Operations Forces (SOF) from allied nations while testing beyond-line-of-sight communication capabilities for long-range strike operations. The B-52’s participation demonstrates its enduring role in strategic deterrence and global strike missions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 01:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953860
    VIRIN: 250224-F-ML790-1084
    Filename: DOD_110835522
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: MARCH AIR RESERVE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOUTHERN EDGE 25, by SrA Kate Bragg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download