This footage captures a B-52 Stratofortress assigned to the 343rd Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base, La. being prepped and inspected before taking off and flying during Exercise Southern Edge 25. The exercise enhances integration between bomber forces and Special Operations Forces (SOF) from allied nations while testing beyond-line-of-sight communication capabilities for long-range strike operations. The B-52’s participation demonstrates its enduring role in strategic deterrence and global strike missions.