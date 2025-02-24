Department of Homeland Security conducts secure alien transport

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Agents with Coast Guard Investigative Services, Enforcement and Removal Operations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Homeland Security Investigations conduct an inter-island secure alien transport of six Romanian nationals from Kauai to Oahu Feb. 22, 2025. The six apprehended individuals were engaged in a wide-ranging criminal operation across the Hawaiian Islands, perpetrating offenses from theft to the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)