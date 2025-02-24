Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Homeland Security conducts secure alien transport

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Agents with Coast Guard Investigative Services, Enforcement and Removal Operations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Homeland Security Investigations conduct an inter-island secure alien transport of six Romanian nationals from Kauai to Oahu Feb. 22, 2025. The six apprehended individuals were engaged in a wide-ranging criminal operation across the Hawaiian Islands, perpetrating offenses from theft to the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    Date Taken: 02.22.2025
    Date Posted: 02.28.2025 03:58
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

