Department of Homeland Security conducts secure alien transport

Agents with Coast Guard Investigative Services, Enforcement and Removal Operations, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Homeland Security Investigations conduct an inter-island secure alien transport of six Romanian nationals from Kauai to Oahu Feb. 22, 2025. The six apprehended individuals were engaged in a wide-ranging criminal operation across the Hawaiian Islands, perpetrating offenses from theft to the exploitation of vulnerable individuals. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2025 03:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
