USS KEARSARGE RETURNS TO NAVAL STATION NORFOLK

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953846" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

250226-N-XH769-1258 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 26, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), prepare to moor the ship at Naval Station Norfolk at the conclusion of an extensive two year overhaul period at BAE Systems' Ship Norfolk Repair, Feb. 26, 2025. The sustainment period included extensive hull, tank, and mechanical work, rehabilitation of crew and marine troop living spaces, and Joint Strike Fighter and Ship Self Defense System modifications to improve its ability to support its joint U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Clark)