250226-N-XH769-1258 NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 26, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), prepare to moor the ship at Naval Station Norfolk at the conclusion of an extensive two year overhaul period at BAE Systems' Ship Norfolk Repair, Feb. 26, 2025. The sustainment period included extensive hull, tank, and mechanical work, rehabilitation of crew and marine troop living spaces, and Joint Strike Fighter and Ship Self Defense System modifications to improve its ability to support its joint U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan Clark)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 19:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953846
|VIRIN:
|250226-N-XH769-5696
|Filename:
|DOD_110835159
|Length:
|00:17:52
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS KEARSARGE RETURNS TO NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, by PO2 Ryan Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.