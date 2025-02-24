USS KEARSARGE RETURNS TO NAVAL STATION NORFOLK

NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 26, 2025) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), transits the Elizebeth River on its way to Naval Station Norfolk at the conclusion of an extensive two year overhaul period at BAE Systems' Ship Norfolk Repair, Feb. 26, 2025. The sustainment period included extensive hull, tank, and mechanical work, rehabilitation of crew and marine troop living spaces, and Joint Strike Fighter and Ship Self Defense System modifications to improve its ability to support its joint U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Parker)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 19:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953845
|VIRIN:
|250226-N-TP544-3459
|Filename:
|DOD_110835155
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
