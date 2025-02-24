Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS KEARSARGE RETURNS TO NAVAL STATION NORFOLK

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Taylor Parker  

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 26, 2025) The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), transits the Elizebeth River on its way to Naval Station Norfolk at the conclusion of an extensive two year overhaul period at BAE Systems' Ship Norfolk Repair, Feb. 26, 2025. The sustainment period included extensive hull, tank, and mechanical work, rehabilitation of crew and marine troop living spaces, and Joint Strike Fighter and Ship Self Defense System modifications to improve its ability to support its joint U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps mission. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor Parker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 19:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953845
    VIRIN: 250226-N-TP544-3459
    Filename: DOD_110835155
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS KEARSARGE RETURNS TO NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, by PO2 Taylor Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRANSIT
    NAVAL STATION NORFOLK
    LHD 3
    MAINTENANCE
    SHIPYARDS

