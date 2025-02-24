Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patient uses Art Therapy to Promote Healing

    FORT BLISS, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2025

    Video by Crista Mack 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    While recovering from surgeries related to military service, a U.S. Army nurse combines medical therapy with holistic therapy to teach other soldiers in recovery to express themselves through art.

    Col. Mitzi Rivera, Soldier Recovery Unit, sits with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack to discuss how art therapy promotes health and well being.

    (U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs).

    Date Taken: 02.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 17:28
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: FORT BLISS, US

