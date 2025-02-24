Patient uses Art Therapy to Promote Healing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



While recovering from surgeries related to military service, a U.S. Army nurse combines medical therapy with holistic therapy to teach other soldiers in recovery to express themselves through art.



Col. Mitzi Rivera, Soldier Recovery Unit, sits with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack to discuss how art therapy promotes health and well being.



(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs).