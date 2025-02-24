While recovering from surgeries related to military service, a U.S. Army nurse combines medical therapy with holistic therapy to teach other soldiers in recovery to express themselves through art.
Col. Mitzi Rivera, Soldier Recovery Unit, sits with Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs' Crista Mack to discuss how art therapy promotes health and well being.
(U.S. Army video by Crista V. Mack, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs).
This work, Patient uses Art Therapy to Promote Healing, by Crista Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
