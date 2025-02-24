Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio hosts a U.S.-Mexico interagency meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente at the Department of State

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 16:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 953823
    Filename: DOD_110834692
    Length: 00:00:42
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Marco A. Rubio
    Juan Ramon de la Fuente

