Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio hosts a U.S.-Mexico interagency meeting with Mexican Foreign Secretary Juan Ramon de la Fuente at the Department of State
DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES
02.27.2025
Courtesy Video
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 16:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|953823
|Filename:
|DOD_110834692
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
PUBLIC DOMAIN
