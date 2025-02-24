Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FCOE Best Squad Recap Video

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Video by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Feb. 25-28, 2025, the Fires Center of Excellence held it's Best Squad Competition for 2025. The competition consisted of the ACFT, a swim test, a stress shoot, patrol lanes and a culminating 12 mile ruck march. Squads from 30th ADA, 428th FA and 434th FA competed for the title of Best Squad, and individually Best Warrior.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FCOE Best Squad Recap Video, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

