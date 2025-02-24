Feb. 25-28, 2025, the Fires Center of Excellence held it's Best Squad Competition for 2025. The competition consisted of the ACFT, a swim test, a stress shoot, patrol lanes and a culminating 12 mile ruck march. Squads from 30th ADA, 428th FA and 434th FA competed for the title of Best Squad, and individually Best Warrior.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 16:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953822
|VIRIN:
|250227-O-KP881-6864
|Filename:
|DOD_110834672
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FCOE Best Squad Recap Video, by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.