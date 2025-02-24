Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Project officials cut ribbon on first of completed Prichard Place renovations

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2025

    Video by Savannah Baird 

    Fort Knox

    Representatives from Centinel (parent company of Knox Hills), Knox Hills, and the Fort Knox Garrison attend the unveiling of the first completed home in the Prichard Place renovation project, which began in summer 2024 at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Feb. 26, 2025. Following the ribbon cutting, attendees were invited into the home for a tour and refreshments.

    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    This work, Project officials cut ribbon on first of completed Prichard Place renovations, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Kentucky
    Garrison
    Renovation
    Knox Hills
    Centinel

