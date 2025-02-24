Representatives from Centinel (parent company of Knox Hills), Knox Hills, and the Fort Knox Garrison attend the unveiling of the first completed home in the Prichard Place renovation project, which began in summer 2024 at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Feb. 26, 2025. Following the ribbon cutting, attendees were invited into the home for a tour and refreshments.
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 16:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953821
|VIRIN:
|250227-O-GF376-7502
|Filename:
|DOD_110834671
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
This work, Project officials cut ribbon on first of completed Prichard Place renovations, by Savannah Baird, identified by DVIDS
