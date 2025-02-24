Project officials cut ribbon on first of completed Prichard Place renovations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Representatives from Centinel (parent company of Knox Hills), Knox Hills, and the Fort Knox Garrison attend the unveiling of the first completed home in the Prichard Place renovation project, which began in summer 2024 at Fort Knox, Kentucky, Feb. 26, 2025. Following the ribbon cutting, attendees were invited into the home for a tour and refreshments.