U.S. Army Grim Troop, 2nd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a STX lane training exercise at training area 72 on West Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 26, 2025. STX lanes is the crawl phase of real-life replication of operations forces may face while deployed to a combat zone. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 16:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953819
|VIRIN:
|240227-A-NH945-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110834654
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Grim Troop STX Training, by SGT Asher Atkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
