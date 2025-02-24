Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Grim Troop STX Training

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Grim Troop, 2nd Squadron, 3rd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a STX lane training exercise at training area 72 on West Fort Cavazos, Texas, Feb. 26, 2025. STX lanes is the crawl phase of real-life replication of operations forces may face while deployed to a combat zone. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Asher Atkinson)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 16:52
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    Phantom Warrior
    Saber Squadron
    Infantry (Job Title)
    3rd Calvary Regiment
    III Armored Corps

