    Marines Attend JTFEX-25 Pre-Exercise Academics

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Sgt. Eric Ramirez 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF), along with NATO allies and partners, attend pre-exercise academics briefs in preparation for Joint Task Force Exercise 25 (JTFEX 25) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 26, 2025. JTFEX 25 enhances II MEF command element staff across all warfighting functions at the operational level of war in order to exercise the II MEF warfighting construct as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eric Ramirez)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 16:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953817
    VIRIN: 250226-M-BY673-1001
    Filename: DOD_110834621
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    EUCOM
    II MEF
    Camp Lejeune
    Marines
    ACM
    JTFEX 25
    Joint Task Force Exercise 25

