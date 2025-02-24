Marines Attend JTFEX-25 Pre-Exercise Academics

U.S. Marines and Sailors with II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF), along with NATO allies and partners, attend pre-exercise academics briefs in preparation for Joint Task Force Exercise 25 (JTFEX 25) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 26, 2025. JTFEX 25 enhances II MEF command element staff across all warfighting functions at the operational level of war in order to exercise the II MEF warfighting construct as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eric Ramirez)
|02.26.2025
|02.27.2025 16:12
|B-Roll
|953817
|250226-M-BY673-1001
|DOD_110834621
|00:01:32
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
