Marines Attend JTFEX-25 Pre-Exercise Academics

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/953817" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines and Sailors with II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF), along with NATO allies and partners, attend pre-exercise academics briefs in preparation for Joint Task Force Exercise 25 (JTFEX 25) on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Feb. 26, 2025. JTFEX 25 enhances II MEF command element staff across all warfighting functions at the operational level of war in order to exercise the II MEF warfighting construct as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Eric Ramirez)