Ashtabula B-Roll Package

B-roll of the city of Ashtabula and the Ashtabula Harbor, Ashtabula, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2025. The harbor requires approximately 100,000 cubic yards of dredging every two years from the lower river and outer harbor to maintain the navigation channel. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)