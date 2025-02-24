This video highlights the work that the 7th Airlift Squadron has done over the past year to prepare for future deployments from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 27, 2025. The 7th Airlift Squadron completed three different exercises over the past year and flew over 5,700 hours during 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 18:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|953812
|VIRIN:
|250226-F-VE343-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110834568
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 7th Airlift Squadron Executes the Global Airlift Mission, by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
