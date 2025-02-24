Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7th Airlift Squadron Executes the Global Airlift Mission

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    This video highlights the work that the 7th Airlift Squadron has done over the past year to prepare for future deployments from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 27, 2025. The 7th Airlift Squadron completed three different exercises over the past year and flew over 5,700 hours during 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 18:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953812
    VIRIN: 250226-F-VE343-1001
    Filename: DOD_110834568
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, US

    TAGS

    CUT
    LetsGo
    7AS
    Swords Out
    Mission On
    Sharper Together

