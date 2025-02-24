B-roll of the city of Lorain and the Lorain Harbor, Lorain, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2025. The harbor requires dredging of approximately 75,000 cubic yards of material every year to maintain the navigation channel. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953811
|VIRIN:
|250220-A-FB511-7102
|Filename:
|DOD_110834560
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|LORAIN, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lorain B-Roll Package, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
