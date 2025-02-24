Huron Harbor B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of the city of Huron and the Huron Harbor, Huron, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue to support the harbor through the navigation mission and other authorities as the harbor’s use continues to change. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)