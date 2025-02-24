Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Huron Harbor B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Video by Kaylee Wendt 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    B-roll of the city of Huron and the Huron Harbor, Huron, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue to support the harbor through the navigation mission and other authorities as the harbor’s use continues to change. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 15:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 953809
    VIRIN: 250220-A-FB511-6813
    Filename: DOD_110834546
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: HURON, OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Huron Harbor B-Roll, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Huron Harbor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download