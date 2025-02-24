B-roll of the city of Huron and the Huron Harbor, Huron, Ohio, Feb. 20, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue to support the harbor through the navigation mission and other authorities as the harbor’s use continues to change. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953809
|VIRIN:
|250220-A-FB511-6813
|Filename:
|DOD_110834546
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|HURON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Huron Harbor B-Roll, by Kaylee Wendt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.