Vermilion Harbor B-Roll

B-roll of Vermilion Harbor, Vermilion, Ohio, Feb. 21, 2025. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredges the harbor which requires dredging every 5 to 10 years to maintain the navigation channel. (U.S. Army video by Kaylee Wendt)
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2025 15:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|953808
|VIRIN:
|250221-A-FB511-6500
|Filename:
|DOD_110834532
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|VERMILION, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
