    Nolin Dam Safety

    KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2025

    Video by Marti Allen 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Dam Safety team members complete an inspection to ensure dam integrity at Nolin River Lake in Edmonson County, Kentucky, February 17, 2025.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers video by Marti Allen)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 15:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 953800
    VIRIN: 250217-A-KL057-5201
    Filename: DOD_110834453
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: KENTUCKY, US

    This work, Nolin Dam Safety, by Marti Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Safety
    USACE
    Dam
    Louisville District

