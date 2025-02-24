Texas National Guard riverine team strengthens border security along Rio Grande

The brush and riverine team assigned to the Texas Army National Guard as part of Operation Lone Star plays a vital role in enhancing border security along the Rio Grande River. This specialized team operates both on land and water, conducting coordinated patrols to detect and deter illegal crossings and criminal activity. On land, they navigate dense brush and rugged terrain to carry out surveillance, reconnaissance, and interdiction missions. On the water, they utilize boats to patrol the Rio Grande, providing rapid response capabilities and maintaining a strong security presence. By integrating ground and riverine operations, the team supports state and federal agencies in disrupting transnational criminal organizations and bolstering public safety along the Texas-Mexico border. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio and Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)
