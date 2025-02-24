Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Texas National Guard riverine team strengthens border security along Rio Grande

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio 

    National Guard Bureau

    The brush and riverine team assigned to the Texas Army National Guard as part of Operation Lone Star plays a vital role in enhancing border security along the Rio Grande River. This specialized team operates both on land and water, conducting coordinated patrols to detect and deter illegal crossings and criminal activity. On land, they navigate dense brush and rugged terrain to carry out surveillance, reconnaissance, and interdiction missions. On the water, they utilize boats to patrol the Rio Grande, providing rapid response capabilities and maintaining a strong security presence. By integrating ground and riverine operations, the team supports state and federal agencies in disrupting transnational criminal organizations and bolstering public safety along the Texas-Mexico border. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Amber Monio and Staff Sgt. Derek Gutierrez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2025
    Date Posted: 02.27.2025 14:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 953791
    VIRIN: 250207-Z-PI747-1001
    Filename: DOD_110834327
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas National Guard riverine team strengthens border security along Rio Grande, by MSgt Amber Monio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TXARNG
    Texas
    Border Patrol
    Rio Grande Valley
    Operation Lone Star
    Southern Border

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download